Altered states May 1, 2020April 30, 2020 ~ susie NY Times Finds Trump Administration Inserted Wuhan Cables Into The Aluminum Tubes Echo Chamber https://t.co/9G2nkUTg4L— Jim White (@JimWhiteGNV) May 1, 2020
One thought on “Altered states”
South Korea did a brilliant job in controlling the spread of the coronavirus and never issued a stay at home order to accomplish it.
South Korea recognized in December that testing, contact tracing, and quarantining would be the best way to defeat the virus and so they planned their work and worked their plan.
While President Moon was buying all the test kits that his country would be needing, Trump was planning his next campaign rally and lining up his Christmas golf dates.
You don’t suppose that the people of South Korea would trade Moon for Trump for the next 7 months do you?