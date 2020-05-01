White terrorists May 1, 2020April 30, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Right-wing dickwads. Imagine the response if these were black men: 👀 Armed Trump/MAGA thugs trying to rush the House floor inside Michigan floor seeking to terrorize and to intimidate Democratic Governor and Leaders in Michigan. If this is not domestic terrorism – then what is? pic.twitter.com/YTPx05PRtm— Murshed Zaheed (@murshedz) April 30, 2020 This is terrifying. https://t.co/H6gXOckjMl— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 30, 2020 We all know damn good and well that if these cowardly little boys were black, three out of four would be dead already.Why bring guns to a "peaceful" protest but to scare and intimidate?This is domestic terrorism. pic.twitter.com/JvpWBKa5rn— Bob Geiger (@GeigerNews) April 30, 2020 Hundreds of protesters, some carrying guns in the state Capitol, demonstrated against Michigan's emergency measures."Many demonstrators appeared to be supporters of President Donald Trump, donning 'Make American Great Again' campaign hats." https://t.co/hxtMLAPH5c— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 30, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie