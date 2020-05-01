Dr. S. checks in on the Pences

Share

You remember Dr. S., who was a regular contributor here until he got a real job? He sent me this:

“Looking forward to the next attempt in Team Pence’s evolving explanation of why he didn’t wear a mask at the Mayo Clinic.



“Their first attempt, titled “Look ’em in the Eye,” appropriated the like-a-rock ethos of a Ford truck ad, which includes a strong “your word is your bond” element. This approach was quickly and ironically abandoned after it was pointed out to them that one can indeed wear a mask and make eye contact simultaneously.



“Yesterday, they sent Mother onto Fox with their Latest Best Effort, ostensibly titled, “The Man Leading the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force Didn’t Know Protocol for Entering a Healthcare Facility During a Pandemic.” That tale was promptly debunked by a reporter who revealed that Pence’s own office distributed written rules for entering the hospital, and these included, you guessed it, wearing a mask.



“In their rage response to their dishonesty being on full display, Team Pence threatened retaliation against the reporter, helpfully confirming his report.



“So what can today hold? Perhaps attempt number three will be along the lines of ‘Pence not using a mask in order to preserve it for frontline health workers.’ That sounds noble.



“But if Team Pence didn’t spot the plot hole in “Look ’em in the Eye,” can we expect them to know that this new tale raises the ugly issue of why PPE is in short supply to begin with? That it prompts one to ask, “Then why did you go to the clinic in the first place, when your office’s instructions, which, again, you helpfully verified, required everyone in your entourage and press corps to wear a mask?”



“Maybe they’ll get lucky and a female reporter will ask Trump about it — so he can yell at her for asking such a nasty question.