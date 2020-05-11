Here we go with this bullshit again May 11, 2020May 10, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Pretending we’re too broke to take care of people, but all the money in the world for tax cuts and wars: The appropriations pen is out of ink? I can’t believe we’re hearing, “We’re out of money” in the early stages of a crisis. AGAIN. The truth is, Congress can appropriate whatever it chooses. It literally cannot run out of money. https://t.co/P1RZ1wOMHR— Stephanie Kelton (@StephanieKelton) May 10, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie