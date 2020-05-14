This is a BFD

Share

Oh boy, this is gonna be great! Look like Sullivan is going to get around Barr’s plan to protect Trump from having to pardon Mike Flynn — and he’s using a retired judge who was the prosecutor who finally put John Gotti away. Woo hoo!

Sullivan also asks the judge to look at whether Flynn could be held in criminal contempt for perjury. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) May 13, 2020