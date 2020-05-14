Oh boy, this is gonna be great! Look like Sullivan is going to get around Barr’s plan to protect Trump from having to pardon Mike Flynn — and he’s using a retired judge who was the prosecutor who finally put John Gotti away. Woo hoo!
One thought on “This is a BFD”
Apparently this judge hasn’t bought into Barr’s “fruit of the poisoned tree” argument.
The problem for Trump and the Republicans is that Flynn has already pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI which is against the law. If Flynn now says that he lied about lying to the FBI then that’s also a crime.
Most criminals are the dumbest people on earth.