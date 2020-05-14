Yeah, no May 14, 2020May 13, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares President Trump pressures Democratic governors to roll back coronavirus-related restrictions, including Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, despite reopening guidelines issued by his own White House. https://t.co/1eP8JlgEwe— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 13, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Yeah, no”
Dr. Michael Ryan, a top WHO official said yesterday, “This virus may never go away. I think its important to put this on the table. This virus may become just another endemic virus in our communities like HIV.”
So when will it be ‘safe’ to mingle with our fellow humans at the beach again?