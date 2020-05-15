Lucrative May 15, 2020May 14, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares NEW: Since Inauguration Day, @realdonaldtrump's business has charged taxpayers for:–950 room rentals at Trump Bedminster (at $142/night)–530 rentals at Mar-a-Lago (at $396 to $650/night)Total payments from taxpayers to Trump: at least $970,000.https://t.co/lJbUeMU2My— David Fahrenthold (@Fahrenthold) May 14, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Lucrative”
What Dr. Bright (Mr. Mumbles) taught us yesterday is that the “system” is riddled with corruption.
The questionable pre-virus stock transactions made by Senators Burr (R-NC), Loeffler (R-GA) and Feinstein (D-CA) only serve to highlight that systematic corruption.
The tenure of AG Barr, which has been less about upholding the rule of law and more about Barr acting as a principle in corrupt acts, only underscores this rampant corruption.
Trump has clearly taken the already existing corruption to new heights but, make no mistake, there has been massive corruption within the government for decades and it’s only getting worse.