Lucrative

  1. What Dr. Bright (Mr. Mumbles) taught us yesterday is that the “system” is riddled with corruption.

    The questionable pre-virus stock transactions made by Senators Burr (R-NC), Loeffler (R-GA) and Feinstein (D-CA) only serve to highlight that systematic corruption.

    The tenure of AG Barr, which has been less about upholding the rule of law and more about Barr acting as a principle in corrupt acts, only underscores this rampant corruption.

    Trump has clearly taken the already existing corruption to new heights but, make no mistake, there has been massive corruption within the government for decades and it’s only getting worse.

