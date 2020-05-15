Yomamagate May 15, 2020May 14, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Here ya go. https://t.co/AqPW1vMPMm— Joshua Holland 🔥 (@JoshuaHol) May 14, 2020 Trump started "Obamagate!" and Twitter responded with #yomamagate. https://t.co/ps3Osn6NQZ— Crooks and Liars (@crooksandliars) May 14, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Yomamagate”
Obama has thrown his support behind Joe Biden.
By any measure Joe Biden is a f-ing train wreck.
Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC) and the Neo-liberals should be ashamed of themselves.
It will be surprising if Biden serves out his first term.
So we are, in essence, voting for a vice president in November and not a president.
Polls have consistently shown that the black vote is solidly behind Biden. Check.
They also show that Biden has a 20 point lead among women over Trump (59% – 39%). Check.
Those groups may give Biden the popular vote necessary to beat Trump, but they won’t give him the electoral college vote required to beat him (see 2016).
The largest single faction in the Democratic Party is the Progressive/Left.
Biden needs their vote to secure enough electoral votes to defeat Trump (see 2016).
This group is less then enthusiastic about a VP Abrams, Cuomo, Klobuchar, Buttigieg, Harris or any of the other Neo-liberal contenders vying for the job.
What the Progressive/Left wants is a Progressive/Left candidate, like Warren, to become the next vice president and not just another mushy Neo-liberal like Obama.