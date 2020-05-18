Scarf lady May 18, 2020May 17, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares “Birx has always ‘enjoyed being front and center.’"’From the beginning of her role at the White House, Debbie Birx is out for Debbie Birx,’ the official said.” https://t.co/7Xtt4uHPzh— Joshua Holland 🔥 (@JoshuaHol) May 17, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Scarf lady”
The “scarf lady” is just as corrupt as the next guy.
Senator’s Burr, Feinstein and Loeffler all made some very dubious stock trades just before the coronavirus turned into a pandemic and the worlds economies were shut down.
Burr (NC) and Feinstein (CA) are the King and Queen of the Senate Intelligence Committee.
Wanna bet they know lots of stuff that none of us know?
Loeffler (GA) is married to Jeffery Sprecher who is the CEO of the International Exchange and the Chairman of the New York Stock Exchange.
Does it get any more “inside baseball” then that?
The government is riddled with corruption.