Either he's lying, or he has the virus May 19, 2020May 18, 2020 ~ susie

Probably lying.

President Trump says he has been taking hydroxychloroquine and zinc for the last two weeks. "I take it," he said. "So far, I seem to be OK."— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) May 18, 2020

I do not believe that the president* is taking hydroxychloroquine. I'd sooner believe he shoved an UV lamp up his arse.— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) May 18, 2020
2 thoughts on “Either he’s lying, or he has the virus”
He really is that stupid. He said he started a couple of weeks ago right when they uncovered those cases in the WH. He probably freaked and bullied his doctor into getting it for him. He really is that dumb – all in on the Infowars – QAnon garbage. He is literally that stupid. His wealth and white privilege have protected him so far but he is not a smart man.
Trump lying? Only 20,000 times and counting in the last 3 1/2 years.
The Chinese infected the world and Jews in New Rochelle infected New York.
(First case reported in New Rochelle was on March 13, 2020.)
Neither of these groups intentionally infected anyone.
(First reported US death was on February 29, 2020 in Kirkland, Washington.)
Whoever is claiming otherwise is purposely perpetrating a fraud.
We legitimately need to know why Trumps CDC allowed 2 months to elapse before notifying the public of just how contagious the coronavirus was?
Where was the testing and contact tracing early on?
Was the virus so widespread by early March that the only avenue left to us was to lockdown the country and destroy the economy?
Isn’t Trump responsible for that?
Didn’t anyone in Congress notice that Senator Burr dumped $1.6 million worth of stock on February 13?
Or that Senator Feinstein unloaded between $1.5 and $6 million in stock between January 31 and February 18?
Or that Senator Loeffler began the ball rolling by dumping between $2 and $3 million in stock between January 24 and February 14?
Why is no state reporting the number of people who have “recovered” from the coronavirus?