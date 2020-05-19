Karl Rove wants so much to be relevant May 19, 2020May 18, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Karl Rove engineered a push poll during the 2000 SC primary that asked voters if they would be less likely to vote for McCain if they knew he had an illegitimate black child. He knew this attack would work because the McCain’s 9-year-old daughter Bridget was from Bangladesh https://t.co/xTwYSuK92d— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 18, 2020 As Karl Rove criticizes Obama's virtual commencement address to HBCUs, let's remember that Trump is forcing 1,000 West Point cadets to return to campus for an in-person graduation that risks their safety – just to stroke his own ego. https://t.co/53OTw3dkck— Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) May 18, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Karl Rove wants so much to be relevant”
Fk turdblossom. Is West Point really that white?