So it wasn't about dogwalking May 19, 2020May 18, 2020 ~ susie Secretary Pompeo declined to sit for an interview with the inspector general for his probe into his decision to expedite an $8 billion Saudi arms sale last year, per @ZcohenCNN.https://t.co/fXck8cQfZW— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 18, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “So it wasn’t about dogwalking”
According to Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is a “high quality guy” a “brilliant guy.”
Only in Trumps world is a corrupt and dangerous warmonger like Pompeo “a high quality guy.”
In the real world where most of us live, Pompeo is a no good lying rat bastard.
Then there’s the matter of selling $8 billion worth of bullets and rockets to the Saudi’s without the approval of Congress, so that they could massacre the people of Yemen.
That’s a pretty stupid move for such a “brilliant guy.”
Mike Pompeo should resign from office immediately.