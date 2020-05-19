One thought on “So it wasn’t about dogwalking

  1. According to Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is a “high quality guy” a “brilliant guy.”

    Only in Trumps world is a corrupt and dangerous warmonger like Pompeo “a high quality guy.”

    In the real world where most of us live, Pompeo is a no good lying rat bastard.

    Then there’s the matter of selling $8 billion worth of bullets and rockets to the Saudi’s without the approval of Congress, so that they could massacre the people of Yemen.
    That’s a pretty stupid move for such a “brilliant guy.”

    Mike Pompeo should resign from office immediately.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *