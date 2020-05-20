Oh, look May 20, 2020May 19, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares NEW: Late on Friday, Trump removed the independent watchdog investigating Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao’s alleged favoritism benefiting her husband Mitch McConnell’s political prospects and installed a political appointee to serve in his place. https://t.co/PNjHh9qZEa— Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) May 19, 2020 ‘Direct Violation of the Inspector General Act’: White House Allegedly Barred IG Linick from Accessing His Office https://t.co/aqvD5X0hCp— Ming Solenya Nethery (@MingGao26) May 19, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie