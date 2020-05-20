They will do anything for a win May 20, 2020May 19, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares If you were wondering what it would take to get the GOP Senate to investigate claims of Executive Branch abuse, in the 4th year of the Trump Administration, you now have your answer. https://t.co/kBUhBkgM4J— Orin Kerr (@OrinKerr) May 19, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “They will do anything for a win”
The leadership of the Democratic Party should keep that truism in mind at all times.
This close to the November election the leadership of the party should be laser focused on (1) maintaining control of the House (2) gaining control of the Senate (3) defeating Trump.
The Democratic Party machine in every state should in engineering the defeat of every Republican running for office either incumbent or contender.
If the parties leadership was doing a competent job then the ranks of elected Democrats would increase, not decline.
The leadership of the Democratic Party, Joe Biden, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, lost 2 Democratic House seats last week.
One in California, Pelosi’s home state, and one in Minnesota, where Amy Klobuchar rules the roost.
That’s unacceptable.
Especially the loss in California.
The Neo-liberals, who control the party, are losing in this election cycle because their messaging is lousy and because they look like a deer in the headlights every time somebody in the parties Black faction threatens to withhold the votes of Black women unless Joe Biden picks a Black woman as his running mate. (Joy Reed (MSNBC) seems to believe that the Black women’s vote is monolithic.)
If the Progressive/Left sits on its hands this November Trump will be defeated but, overall the Democratic Party will lose (2016).
Isn’t there a ‘Progressive/Left’ woman of color somewhere in America that would excite all factions of the Democratic Party?
The women of color that the party has pushed so far are all Neo-liberals and unsatisfactory.