Chef shot and killed by Louisville cops during protest June 2, 2020June 1, 2020 🚨 Mayor of #Louisville: The body cameras of those involved in the shooting last night that killed David McAtee were NOT active. The Chief of Police has been relieved.— Cal Perry (@CalNBC) June 1, 2020 BREAKING: @louisvillemayor has fired Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad in the wake of last night's shooting death of David McAtee. pic.twitter.com/US3Blxcemg— Paul Miles (@PaulMiles840) June 1, 2020 JUST IN: Man shot dead in Louisville after police & KY Nat'l Guard "returned fire" while clearing crowd in parking lot early Mon, police chief says; officers & soldiers "began to clear" lot and "were shot at," he says; did not specify who fired fatal shot. https://t.co/KUM9ICaSHn— NBC News (@NBCNews) June 1, 2020 "He would give law enforcement officers free meals."And they killed him. Do me a favor and never talk about how "we just need black communities police to understand each other better" again. Thanks. https://t.co/HFC4DxsEcX— Jenée (@jdesmondharris) June 1, 2020 Ky Gov. Andy Beshear has called on law enforcement to release body camera footage as soon as possible so that "the people of Kentucky can decide whether this was justified or whether it is cause for more concern."https://t.co/9Qiz66Gq5G— Tasneem N (@TasneemN) June 1, 2020
One thought on “Chef shot and killed by Louisville cops during protest”
Our police departments, all 18,000 of them, have been militarized.
We train our police in military tactics, dress them in combat gear, and then give them military weapons and equipment to use against us.
So why do we act surprised when they treat us like enemy combatants?
Joe Biden spoke today and said nothing about de-militarizing our police departments.
He said nothing about how to eliminate poverty, homelessness, income and wealth inequality, or Medicare For All.
Instead Joe blathered on about Neo-liberal solutions to problems that don’t exist.
Joe Biden is a train wreck and the Neo-liberals running his campaign are out of touch and incompetent.
Unfortunately we’re stuck with voting for Joe on November 3, because Trump is a lunatic and who must be replaced.