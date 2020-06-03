EXCLUSIVE: The DEA has been granted sweeping authority to “conduct covert surveillance” on people protesting over George Floyd’s death, a secret memo reveals https://t.co/QYv8Lp8YWO— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) June 2, 2020
One thought on “’60s flashback”
You can tell that these protests are organic and that the protestors are amateurs because they keep getting trapped by the (police) in tunnels and dead end streets.