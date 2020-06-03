Former President Bush said he and his wife, Laura, are “anguished by the brutal suffocation” of George Floyd and “disturbed by the injustice and fear that suffocate our country.” Their full statement: https://t.co/euXhYWt41C— Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) June 2, 2020
Bush administration alums form pro-Biden super PAC https://t.co/gxSjjxP7o9 pic.twitter.com/bwlUlimXxs— The Hill (@thehill) June 2, 2020
my response to that statement from bush pic.twitter.com/9DUVmx79iH— Oliver Willis (@owillis) June 2, 2020
One thought on “Everyone’s turning on him”
Trump has only two friends left in the world, the criminal fascist Bibi Netanyahu of Israel and the insane fascist Balsonaro of Brazil.