Sounds good

But they showed up again last night anyway:

“We will not tolerate it moving forward.”



Mayor Kenney condemns group claiming to protect Fishtown Monday night.



MORE: https://t.co/WhGDsSyBJe pic.twitter.com/riPNouzEWB — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) June 2, 2020

'ARMED VIGILANTISM WILL NOT BE TOLERATED': Philadelphia mayor, police commissioner condemn Fishtown residents armed with baseball bats in neighborhood https://t.co/DY4BKmPTHO — CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) June 2, 2020

Some large men roll up in Fishtown and Kensington shirts. They hang on the outskirts muttering about how this is bullshit. One in earshot remarks to another, "too many cops." — Emily Guendelsberger (@emilygee) June 2, 2020

There's a cop out here at the Fishtown protest with his badge number covered pic.twitter.com/LNZIHTTzeo — Emily Guendelsberger (@emilygee) June 2, 2020

Things are getting tense in Fishtown as white vigilante group starts flyer chant pic.twitter.com/GdQsStdwon — Josh Albert (@jpegjoshua) June 2, 2020