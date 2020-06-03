Sounds good

But they showed up again last night anyway:
“We will not tolerate it moving forward.”— FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) June 2, 2020
Mayor Kenney condemns group claiming to protect Fishtown Monday night.
MORE: https://t.co/WhGDsSyBJe pic.twitter.com/riPNouzEWB
'ARMED VIGILANTISM WILL NOT BE TOLERATED': Philadelphia mayor, police commissioner condemn Fishtown residents armed with baseball bats in neighborhood https://t.co/DY4BKmPTHO— CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) June 2, 2020
Some large men roll up in Fishtown and Kensington shirts. They hang on the outskirts muttering about how this is bullshit. One in earshot remarks to another, "too many cops."— Emily Guendelsberger (@emilygee) June 2, 2020
There's a cop out here at the Fishtown protest with his badge number covered pic.twitter.com/LNZIHTTzeo— Emily Guendelsberger (@emilygee) June 2, 2020
Things are getting tense in Fishtown as white vigilante group starts flyer chant pic.twitter.com/GdQsStdwon— Josh Albert (@jpegjoshua) June 2, 2020
My hood’s a mess right now. Philly protestors on your way into Fishtown: There’s MAGA scum w/ blunt force weaponry waiting for you. Be ready and crew up. pic.twitter.com/iUDaomO85v— Josh Goldbloom (@cinepocalypse) June 1, 2020
The fact that they’ve removed Rizzo’s statue is a tremendous win for both the people of Philadelphia and for the country.
The city of Brotherly Love hasn’t been that since before the Civil War.