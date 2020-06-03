Members of the 82nd Airborne Division have been issued bayonets in anticipation of their mission on the streets of Washington, D.C. https://t.co/4Bw3Ifx7a4— Ben Taub (@bentaub91) June 2, 2020
One thought on “Isn’t that wonderful”
Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said that he had “no idea” that his military was going to be ordered to disperse peaceful protestors using tear gas and rubber bullets.
Both Esper and General Mark Milley chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said that they were “caught by surprise” by the military action against peaceful protestors and the photo op that followed.
Both Esper and Milley have access to every bit of intelligence that the United States generates.
So if Trump was capable of sandbagging them and pulling the wool over their eyes, what are our other enemies getting away with?
Both Esper and Milley are incompetent and should resign immediately.
Ever the competent and fearless leader Secretary of State Mike Pompeo finally released a statement acknowledging how sorry he was about Lloyd’s lynching.
And it only took this asshole 10 days to do it.
The incompetent, corrupt, warmonger Mike Pompeo should also resign immediately.