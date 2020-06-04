One thought on “So much for ‘herd immunity’

  1. Herd immunity: noun; the resistance to the spread of a contagious disease within a population that results if a sufficiently high proportion (60%-70%) of individuals are immune to a disease either by transmission or vaccination.

    Should Sweden have locked its entire country down and waited for a vaccine to appear on the scene in maybe a year and a half or tried another approach?
    Hindsight is always 20/20.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *