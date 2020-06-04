Conservatives have been bleating, “Look at Sweden!” for the past two months:
BBC News – Coronavirus: Sweden’s Tegnell admits too many died https://t.co/G5qBcBdfYs— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) June 3, 2020
One thought on “So much for ‘herd immunity’”
Herd immunity: noun; the resistance to the spread of a contagious disease within a population that results if a sufficiently high proportion (60%-70%) of individuals are immune to a disease either by transmission or vaccination.
Should Sweden have locked its entire country down and waited for a vaccine to appear on the scene in maybe a year and a half or tried another approach?
Hindsight is always 20/20.