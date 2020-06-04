Wait, not antifa?
What a shocking development that these three accused right-wing terrorists would have met at a ReOpen NV rally – you know the ones encouraged by the Trump campaign and NVGOP here and teeming with non-mask-wearing, non-social-distancing “patriots” screaming about the Constitution. https://t.co/Kfn06ZtFaJ— Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) June 3, 2020
One thought on “Undercover extremists”
“All’s fair in love and war,” and the fascist right has declared war on the “Socialist Democratic Party.”