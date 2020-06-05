One thought on “Inciting again

  1. Sean Hannity is nothing more than a provocateur.
    FOX and NEWSMAX and America One News are not legitimate news sources.
    No one who works for these companies is a legitimate reported.

    The only goal of Hannity, Limburger, and all the other corrupt right wingers inside and outside the WH is to foment violence against anti-Fascists and that includes lots of black folks.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *