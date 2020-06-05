1. I thought Americans arming themselves to resist government tyranny was good? Or does it not count when black people do that?— Adam Serwer🍝 (@AdamSerwer) June 4, 2020
2. During Reconstruction, Democratic papers published hoaxes like these as pretexts for white terrorists to commit mass murder https://t.co/5C5vBhPOWr
One thought on “Inciting again”
Sean Hannity is nothing more than a provocateur.
FOX and NEWSMAX and America One News are not legitimate news sources.
No one who works for these companies is a legitimate reported.
The only goal of Hannity, Limburger, and all the other corrupt right wingers inside and outside the WH is to foment violence against anti-Fascists and that includes lots of black folks.