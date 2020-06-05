White House bureau chief @PhilipRucker writes with such clarity about the times we’re in: “The White House is now so heavily fortified that it resembles the monarchical palaces or authoritarian compounds of regimes in faraway lands” https://t.co/llfkzdTRZ4— Fenit Nirappil (@FenitN) June 4, 2020
One thought on “Remember Saddam’s palace?”
Where does Trump think this is headed?
Last weekend Trump “inspected” “his” presidential bunker on three separate occasions.
He also enlarged the “safe-zone” around the White House.
On Monday “his” military cleared a pathway through hundreds of peaceful protestors using rubber bullets and tear gas so that Trump could walk across the street for a photo-op in front of a church with his befuddled “warriors” at his side.
On Tuesday Trump summoned every federal agent to Washington.
He then ordered that state National Guard units be sent to Washington.
The governors of Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio, Utah, New Jersey and Maryland all complied with Trumps demand.
Trump also ordered that a 6 foot tall iron fence be built around the WH.
On Wednesday Trump ordered 8 foot long concrete road barriers be installed all along the inside of his new 6 foot tall iron fence.
32% of Americans support every move that Trump makes.
68% of Americans believe that Trump has lost his mind.
Regardless of where Trump thinks that all of this is going in the fantasy world he inhabits, 68% of sane Americans are out in the streets shouting “Hell no! We won’t go!” in unison.
On November 3, Biden wins by 40 points in a landslide if……we all vote.