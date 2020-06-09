Nothing wrong with what they’re proposing — but the term “defunded” is not just shitty, it’s really loaded against the Dems:
Meghan McCain asks Kamala Harris whether she is “defunding the police,” then proceeds to get schooled by her and Sunny Houston 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 #BlackLivesMatter #TheView pic.twitter.com/DtwyFllUwC— Madam Auntie Kamala Harris for VP! (@flywithkamala) June 8, 2020
On call, Clyburn warned against using defund police rhetoric, and others spoke out too including Cicilline and Bass. AOC, who has previously spoke out in favor of defunding and slashing NYPD budget, urged her colleagues to try to understand the debate and not mock it, per sources https://t.co/QFJCg4YU3P— Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 8, 2020
Joe Biden's campaign promises police reform without defunding departments https://t.co/rwIdIK7Z3L— TIME (@TIME) June 8, 2020
After cops ignored the Mayor’s 30-day ban on teargas, Seattle City Council is now talking about defunding their PD by 50% and reinvesting those $ elsewhere.— Joshua Holland 🔥 (@JoshuaHol) June 8, 2020
This is the scandal. Not defunding the police, which isn’t even Biden’s policy. https://t.co/YeDQIFskBw— Janet Johnson (@JJohnsonLaw) June 8, 2020
One thought on “We need a #NewBlue”
“Defund the Police” is better then “Support Police Reform,” which is what Clinton and Biden were suppose to be doing when they passed Biden’s Crime Bill in 1994.
Now look where we are.
Plutocrats are finally shifting to the Left.
63% of Democrats say that they are not going to the polls on November 3rd t0 vote ‘For’ Joe Biden; they are going to the polls to vote ‘Against’ Trump.
Joe Biden is a train wreck.
Only 37% of Democrats disagree with that statement.
“No, I don’t support defunding the police,” (or demilitarizing them) Biden said yesterday.
Joe Biden is a militarist, Neo-liberal which is why he supported Clinton’s plan to put 100,000 “new” cops on the streets and added the necessary funding to his 1994 Crime Bill.
That began the militarization of this country’s 18,500 police departments.
For good measure Biden, with Clinton’s agreement, added a clause to the 1997 National Defense Act that began transferring “excess” military equipment to our 18,500 police departments.
Neo-liberal Biden and the leaders of the Democratic Party are on the wrong side of the “Defund the Police” issue (as undefinable as the word “defund” might be) as they are on the issue of Medicare For All.
Undereducated, white, men who make up Trumps base (and the Klans) don’t understand what “police reform” is any more then they’ll understand what “defund the police” means. And they’ll hate the “Democratic Socialists” no matter what phraseology is used.
Joe Biden will beat Trump like a government mule on November 3rd despite all of Joe’s serious shortcomings.
Note: Trump plans to re-start his MAGA propaganda rallies on or about June 22.
Let’s hope that that army of ANTIFA “terrorists” that Trump and Barr keep talking about show up at Trumps propaganda rallies and stage massive anti-MAGA rallies of their own.