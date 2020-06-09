We need a #NewBlue

Share

Nothing wrong with what they’re proposing — but the term “defunded” is not just shitty, it’s really loaded against the Dems:

Meghan McCain asks Kamala Harris whether she is “defunding the police,” then proceeds to get schooled by her and Sunny Houston 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 #BlackLivesMatter #TheView pic.twitter.com/DtwyFllUwC — Madam Auntie Kamala Harris for VP! (@flywithkamala) June 8, 2020

On call, Clyburn warned against using defund police rhetoric, and others spoke out too including Cicilline and Bass. AOC, who has previously spoke out in favor of defunding and slashing NYPD budget, urged her colleagues to try to understand the debate and not mock it, per sources https://t.co/QFJCg4YU3P — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 8, 2020

Joe Biden's campaign promises police reform without defunding departments https://t.co/rwIdIK7Z3L — TIME (@TIME) June 8, 2020

After cops ignored the Mayor’s 30-day ban on teargas, Seattle City Council is now talking about defunding their PD by 50% and reinvesting those $ elsewhere. — Joshua Holland 🔥 (@JoshuaHol) June 8, 2020