One thought on "WTF?

  1. The NYPD has thrown its full support behind this clowns candidacy.
    Now we know that the NYPD is a reactionary Republican operation.

    Joe Biden wants to divide $300 million amongst the 18,000 police departments in the US so that they can “re-train” and “re-invigorate” those department.
    Which is what a guy with no solutions would say.

    In his statement Biden said nothing about de-militarizing these 18,000 departments.
    Maybe because he was responsible for militarizing them in the first place?

    Even so…….vote for Joe Biden and against Trump.

