The single most Democratic congressional district in America could next be held by a Democrat who opposes abortion rights, has a history of endorsing Republicans and making homophobic remarks and is still considering voting for President Trump in November https://t.co/elf5JDDqC5— NYT Politics (@nytpolitics) June 11, 2020
One thought on “WTF?”
The NYPD has thrown its full support behind this clowns candidacy.
Now we know that the NYPD is a reactionary Republican operation.
Joe Biden wants to divide $300 million amongst the 18,000 police departments in the US so that they can “re-train” and “re-invigorate” those department.
Which is what a guy with no solutions would say.
In his statement Biden said nothing about de-militarizing these 18,000 departments.
Maybe because he was responsible for militarizing them in the first place?
Even so…….vote for Joe Biden and against Trump.