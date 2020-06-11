APOLOGIZE FOR MATH BECAUSE IT HURTS MY FEELINGS! #TrumpResignNow https://t.co/RyJ1lRbdFZ— Nicole Wolverton (@nicolewolverton) June 11, 2020
Official response from CNN General Counsel to @TeamTrump‘s letter demanding CNN apologize for a poll that shows @JoeBiden leading. pic.twitter.com/pQaGPxsA0y— CNN Communications (@CNNPR) June 10, 2020
One thought on “A teensy bit deranged”
This is what somebody looks like who’s getting their ass kicked and the only move they have left is to lie real still and pretend to be dead. Of course Trump will do just the opposite because he’s an idiot.
Amazon has followed IBM’s lead and will no longer provide facial recognition services.
During the peaceful protests the Homeland Security Department has flown drones equipped with facial recognition equipment over the crowds.
That practice needs to end immediately and the new police reform bill is a great place to write the prohibition into law.
But what about the National Security Agency?