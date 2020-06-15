“Yeah, there’s a hatchet on the bus — with a bunch of wood sitting next to a wood-burning stove. Well, duh. The rocks were crystals and fossils. They emptied out a knife block [from the kitchen area] and said they found a meat cleaver.”https://t.co/i9Vz1xMrQl— Andy Downing (@andydowning33) June 12, 2020
One thought on “I guess this is why we need cops?”
What are the police doing about the fact that the Klan and the Nazis are very active in Manheim, Pa., Mt. Vernon, Ohio, and Cadillac, Mich.?
In 2016 Trump won these areas with an average of 62% of the vote.
But that didn’t stop the BLM movement from staging well attended marches recently in all of these locales even under threat of violence from the Proud Boys.
As Lynn Tramonte, a resident of Mt. Vernon, Ohio said, “That’s what’s striking, that these protests are taking place in rural places with a White Nationalist presence.”
Trump is a dyed in the wool racist and so are those who make up his base.
Which probably includes lots of cops in most of those rural places with a White Nationalist presence.