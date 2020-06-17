Now’s the part where all these people who denied it even happened insist it didn’t change anything, anyway:
A new report finds that a Russian disinformation campaign has, for 6 years, been flooding the internet with false stories in seven languages and across 300 social media platforms.— NPR (@NPR) June 16, 2020
The campaign also shared fake tweets from U.S. elected officials.https://t.co/ppS8zsnIQS
One thought on “No shit, really?”
The Russians spent 6 years trying to ignite a revolution that would bring down the US empire.
The Chinese unknowingly exported the coronavirus and it, along with the stupidity of four militarized cops in Minnesota, started the revolution in 6 months.
It’s funny how ironic reality really is.