"Bolton describes how Trump derailed a WH meeting about Iran strategy by bringing up a right wing conspiracy that Black South Africans were killing white South African farmers…Trump blurted out that he wanted to grant the white South Africans “asylum and citizenship.”" https://t.co/zLQOnfBAnk— Todd N. Tucker (@toddntucker) June 18, 2020
One thought on “Racist buffoon”
A Trump campaign ad was booted off Facebook yesterday for displaying the Nazi red triangle.
The red triangle was sown to the clothing of the Reich’s political enemies such as socialists and trade unionists.
Trump often displays yellow triangles as backdrops when he’s speaking in front of MAGA crowds.
The Nazi yellow triangle, as we all know, was sown to the clothing of the Reich’s Jewish enemies.
Clearly Trumps senior advisor on policy Nazi Stephen Miller has a hand in all of this.