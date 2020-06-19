Today, DOJ IG released a report describing how SORT inappropriately used flash bangs and pepper spray (which Barr says is not a chemical irritant) in training exercises.— emptywheel (@emptywheel) June 18, 2020
DOJ IG concludes the training Barr lauded involved inappropriate and dangerous actions. pic.twitter.com/ilONX7Rb8U
One thought on “You realize sitting out this election isn’t an option, right?”
Biden’s top foreign policy advisor Nicholas Burns said yesterday that Israel would be making a “huge mistake” if they went ahead with their July 1, plan to annex much of the Palestinian West Bank.
The annexation of Palestinian territory “is one issue which could most harm the US-Israel relationship.”
Maybe there’s hope for Joe yet?
Vote (early and often) for Biden because Trumps gotta go.