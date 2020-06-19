AMC Theater CEO Adam Aron says their cinemas won't require masks upon reopening because they didn't "want to be drawn into a political controversy" https://t.co/zNjy9wzGMK— Variety (@Variety) June 18, 2020
One thought on “May as well file for bankruptcy now”
The current spike in coronavirus cases is the inevitable result of “flattening the curve.”
Until a vaccine becomes widely available the coronavirus will continue to infect people. Once the immunity level rises to between 60% and 70% infected, the virus will all but disappear.
In the meantime wear a mask, wash your hands, and keep your distance in the theater.