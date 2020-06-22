Weak!
"The president received a report that only about 25 people were assembled in the overflow space the campaign had reserved for a crowd Trump claimed five days earlier would top 40,000." @Kevinliptakcnn @kaitlancollins https://t.co/2OVqhTVsNq— Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) June 21, 2020
One thought on “The rally at Tulsa was a flop”
Trump doesn’t care about you and he doesn’t care about me.
The only thing Trump, McConnell, and the rest of the Republicans care about is themselves because it’s a “dog eat dog” world out there.
The first steps in transferring power from the to top to the bottom are politicization of the people (check) and organization (check).
“…..in times when the (class) struggle nears the decisive hour, the process of dissolution going on within the ruling class, in fact within the whole range of old society, assumes such a violent, glaring character that a small section of the ruling class cuts itself adrift, and joins the revolutionary class…..” Marx (check),
If the Democrats add seats to their majority in the House, flip the Senate and defeat Trump, will they then have the political will to pass Medicare For All?
How about a $20 dollar per hour minimum wage?