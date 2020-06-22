One thought on “Here it comes

  1. The CEO of Chick-fil-A, Dan Cathy, said the other day that white people should atone for their racism and express their “shame” by shining the shoes of black people.

    If you caucasian people decide to take Cathy’s advice, please wear a mask, stay three feet away and wash your hands.

