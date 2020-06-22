Breaking News: New daily coronavirus cases have hit records in 12 states, and the White House acknowledged preparing for a possible fall wave. Here’s the latest. https://t.co/DhKJj5dAae pic.twitter.com/TWWKC1KKfE— The New York Times (@nytimes) June 21, 2020
One thought on “Here it comes”
The CEO of Chick-fil-A, Dan Cathy, said the other day that white people should atone for their racism and express their “shame” by shining the shoes of black people.
If you caucasian people decide to take Cathy’s advice, please wear a mask, stay three feet away and wash your hands.