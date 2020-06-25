This angry Florida woman argued today against the mask mandate, while bringing up the devil, 5G, Bill Gates, Hillary Clinton, “the pedophiles” and the deep state.— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 24, 2020
Enjoy… pic.twitter.com/yqKUZNQYLQ
This angry Florida woman argued today against the mask mandate, while bringing up the devil, 5G, Bill Gates, Hillary Clinton, “the pedophiles” and the deep state.— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 24, 2020
Enjoy… pic.twitter.com/yqKUZNQYLQ
2 thoughts on “Cuckoo bananas”
Obviously an Evangelical Christian Trump voter.
These people are insane! What is happening that people are this gullible and incredulous? Are micro plastics driving young people insane? Is there a biological reason paranoia is so widespread now?