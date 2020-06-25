BREAKING: In a surprise ruling, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals overrules District Judge Emmet Sullivan and orders him to accept the Justice Department's motion to dismiss the case against former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn. https://t.co/daJcCwksjD— ABC News (@ABC) June 24, 2020
BREAKING: Judge Sullivan does not dismiss the Michael Flynn case. Instead, he enters a stay of the proceedings, suggesting he will file a petition for a rehearing en banc. Donald Trump’s spiking of the football was premature.— Publius (@ThePubliusUSA) June 24, 2020
One thought on “Not so fast, sucker”
Trump used an R9X hellfire missile variant to kill an al Qaede leader in Syria on June 14.
Obama had this missile developed and it is a wicked, wicked weapon which should be banned by the world community.
If you’re familiar with this particular weapon you can easily rationalize why Trump would love it so much.
It’s disgusting and so is he.