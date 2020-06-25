Not so fast, sucker

BREAKING: In a surprise ruling, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals overrules District Judge Emmet Sullivan and orders him to accept the Justice Department's motion to dismiss the case against former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn. https://t.co/daJcCwksjD

BREAKING: Judge Sullivan does not dismiss the Michael Flynn case. Instead, he enters a stay of the proceedings, suggesting he will file a petition for a rehearing en banc. Donald Trump’s spiking of the football was premature.