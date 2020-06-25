Not so fast, sucker

~ susie

Published by susie

One thought on “Not so fast, sucker

  1. Trump used an R9X hellfire missile variant to kill an al Qaede leader in Syria on June 14.

    Obama had this missile developed and it is a wicked, wicked weapon which should be banned by the world community.

    If you’re familiar with this particular weapon you can easily rationalize why Trump would love it so much.
    It’s disgusting and so is he.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *