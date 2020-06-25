NEW: Democratic convention delegates are told to stay home from Milwaukee, as event moves to a smaller venue. https://t.co/75Hkil1TGl— Reid J. Epstein (@reidepstein) June 24, 2020
One thought on “Doing the right thing”
Talking about the Democrats doing the right thing.
Until the unemployment rate declines to its February 2020, level of 3.5% every unemployed American should receive a guaranteed income of $800 per week based on a $20 an hour minimum wage and a 40 hour workweek.
Are the Democrats capable of writing an unemployment compensation bill which keeps the unemployed fed, housed, and up to date on their electric, water and heating and cooling bills?
It’s time for the Democrats to end the periodic stripping of wealth from the bottom 70% of Americans by blaming it on “the business cycle” (which nobody can define) or on a pandemic lockdown.
It’s high time that the Democrats worked for the people and not for the wealthy plutocrats and oligarchs.