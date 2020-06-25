Ending the emergency declaration would prevent money and resources from going to the hospitals and states that are still trying to combat the spread.https://t.co/2GLnYFdD0d— DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) June 25, 2020
Ending the emergency declaration would prevent money and resources from going to the hospitals and states that are still trying to combat the spread.https://t.co/2GLnYFdD0d— DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) June 25, 2020
One thought on “He’s so stupid”
But he’s not the only one.
Republican Senator Tim Scott (SC) thinks that he’s one slick politician.
But he’s not and neither are McConnell, Trump and most Republicans.
What they are is combative, corrupt and greedy criminals.
Slick they are not.
A few Republicans are intelligent but, most Republicans can’t get out of their own way which is why they make such good followers.
The intelligent Republicans are Machiavellian’s whose personal greed knows no bounds.
Godfather’s like McConnell, Inhofe, Shelby and Cruz.