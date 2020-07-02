This is kind of strange, because who else were they going to endorse?
BIG NEWS >> @MoveOn members overwhelmingly voted to endorse @JoeBiden and said he has “the most progressive platform in Democratic Party history" as the nominee. They previously endorsed @BernieSanders in 2016 and @BarackObama in 2008.https://t.co/ZNFuIqwD0D— Matt Hill (@thematthill) July 1, 2020
One thought on “Endorsement”
Susie is right about there being nobody but Joe to endorse.
The other sad fact is that Biden’s platform is the “most progressive platform in Democratic Party history.”
Which means that we still have a long way to go to bring true equality and justice to the American people.