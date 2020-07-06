Panhandle Slim… Art for Folk… July 6, 2020July 5, 2020 ~ Boohunney ShareTweetPin0shares Panhandle Slim… Published by Boohunney Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia View all posts by Boohunney
Senator Tammy Duckworth joined the army in 1992 and retired as a lieutenant colonel in 2014.
Senator Duckworth, a hawk, is being vetted by Joe Biden as a possible running mate.
The Congress is poised to pass a $741 billion defense bill.
Obama’s final defense bill was $605 billion.
How does hawk Duckworth feel about this huge increase ($146 billion or 25%) in military spending in the last 3 years?
Was hawk Duckworth on board with the Neo-liberal, warmongers attempt to derail last weeks Afghanistan War peace talks by planting a questionable “bounty” story in the media?
Is hawk Duckworth OK with spending another $75 billion (we’ve already wasted $2 trillion) to continue fighting the illegal war in Afghanistan into 2022?
Is Senator Tammy Duckworth just one more Neo-liberal warmonger like Joe Biden, a guy who pretends that he’s not?
Like Val Demings, and Kamala Harris, Tammy Duckworth is the wrong person at the wrong time in history to be the VP.