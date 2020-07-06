One thought on “Panhandle Slim… Art for Folk…

  1. Senator Tammy Duckworth joined the army in 1992 and retired as a lieutenant colonel in 2014.
    Senator Duckworth, a hawk, is being vetted by Joe Biden as a possible running mate.

    The Congress is poised to pass a $741 billion defense bill.
    Obama’s final defense bill was $605 billion.

    How does hawk Duckworth feel about this huge increase ($146 billion or 25%) in military spending in the last 3 years?

    Was hawk Duckworth on board with the Neo-liberal, warmongers attempt to derail last weeks Afghanistan War peace talks by planting a questionable “bounty” story in the media?

    Is hawk Duckworth OK with spending another $75 billion (we’ve already wasted $2 trillion) to continue fighting the illegal war in Afghanistan into 2022?

    Is Senator Tammy Duckworth just one more Neo-liberal warmonger like Joe Biden, a guy who pretends that he’s not?

    Like Val Demings, and Kamala Harris, Tammy Duckworth is the wrong person at the wrong time in history to be the VP.

