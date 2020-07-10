Tribes win!

Wow. I’m so used to seeing NDNs screwed by the courts, I almost can’t believe it. And Gorsuch sided with the liberals? I mean, based on the law, he should — but SCOTUS frequently ignores the law, so I’m surprised.
BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules that a large chunk of eastern Oklahoma remains an American Indian reservation, a decision that state and federal officials have warned could throw Oklahoma into legal chaos. https://t.co/SKMZszEtTU— MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 9, 2020
With #SCOTUS just ruling 5-4 for recognizing half of #Oklahoma as Native American tribal land for application of criminal law, I highly recommend this @crookedmedia podcast on the case and its implications. @jonfavs @TVietor08 https://t.co/UiueNBqe5u— Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) July 9, 2020