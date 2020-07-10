Tribes win!

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Wow. I’m so used to seeing NDNs screwed by the courts, I almost can’t believe it. And Gorsuch sided with the liberals? I mean, based on the law, he should — but SCOTUS frequently ignores the law, so I’m surprised.

BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules that a large chunk of eastern Oklahoma remains an American Indian reservation, a decision that state and federal officials have warned could throw Oklahoma into legal chaos. https://t.co/SKMZszEtTU — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 9, 2020