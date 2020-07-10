OK, our daily update is published. States reported 637k tests. Today’s case count is the second-highest in our data; the record was set yesterday. Hospitalizations kept moving upward, and states reported 867 deaths. pic.twitter.com/yHiWEpz8IK— The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) July 9, 2020
One thought on “Going up”
Trump like Democratic President Woodrow Wilson before him, made a conscious decision to allow the virus to burn itself out.
Wilson wanted the country laser focused on entering WWI and not to be distracted by the Spanish Flu.
Wilson was afraid that all of the patriotic fervor that he’d ginned up around the country would be dissipated if people were worried about getting sick and dying. 675,000 Americans did die.
Trump wants the country to think more about saving the economy then he does about the effects of the coronavirus in order to increase his chances of being re-elected.
The coronavirus, like the Spanish Flu, will run its course because there is no vaccine and it isn’t feasible to lock everybody in their homes until a cure is found in 12 to 18 months.
Our job as citizens is not to get sick and not to make anybody else sick.
Wear a mask, keep your distance, wash your hands often and stay at home if you’re not feeling well.