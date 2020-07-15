I’ll see if I can dig up the long version.
As Trump stands in the Rose Garden attacking President Obama & Joe Biden, CNN cutaway.— 💙 Koko 🥁 💙 (@Kokomothegreat) July 14, 2020
Wolf Blitzer: “He’s clearly deteriorating into a campaign-type speech.” pic.twitter.com/TPwwVg95RE
UPDATE: Here it is. It’s wild.
This concludes our visit to Bedlam for the day. Please pick up souvenir programs in the lobby.— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) July 14, 2020
One thought on “Presidential”
Trump has become a blithering idiot.
In the beginning he was a run of the mill lying, egomaniacal, kleptomaniac.
But now he’s a blithering idiot.
Ask him any question–‘any’ question–and his answer will be, “Everything’s great.”
Vote for Biden.
Vote against every Republican running for any office anywhere.