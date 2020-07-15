Presidential

~ susie

I’ll see if I can dig up the long version.

UPDATE: Here it is. It’s wild.

One thought on “Presidential

  1. Trump has become a blithering idiot.
    In the beginning he was a run of the mill lying, egomaniacal, kleptomaniac.
    But now he’s a blithering idiot.

    Ask him any question–‘any’ question–and his answer will be, “Everything’s great.”

    Vote for Biden.
    Vote against every Republican running for any office anywhere.

