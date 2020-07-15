The Great American tragedy

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Photo by Patrick Campanale on Unsplash

What could be worse in this time of pandemic than to have your TV go? More specifically, the speakers. They now rattle and crackle, even at low volumes. It drives me crazy.

Well, I’m nothing if not inventive. I figured if there was a way to add Bluetooth to my TV, I could use a Bluetooth speaker as a substitute. Easy!

Not so much. The USB lead that was supposed to power the damn thing doesn’t fit any of the slots, and the cheap ($13) soundbar I found on Amazon doesn’t come with a power supply. (Since this was during a Mercury retrograde, I wasn’t surprised.)

Last night, I talked to my son, who knows all the things. “Just send me the model number of the TV, and I’ll figure it out,” he said.

So I’m hopeful that at some point, I will get the proper sound back. Because this is America, damn it, and if I have to stay home and binge Hulu, I’m going to need the correct tools.

Thank you for coming to my TED talk.