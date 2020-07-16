One thought on “WTF?

  1. This is what Trump and the Republicans mean by bringing “law and order” to our communities.
    Yesterday a large police organization threw it’s support behind Trumps re-election. Which indicates that many of the police employed by our 18,000 police departments are in need of a serious attitude adjustment.

    What is beginning to dawn on Trump and the Republicans is that the old saying, “When you make a deal with the devil, the devil will eventually return to collect the debt,” isn’t just a Democratic campaign slogan.

    It’s karma.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *