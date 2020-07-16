Militarized Federal Agents from a patchwork of outside agencies have begun policing Portland (in rented minivans vans) without the explicit approval of the mayor, the state, or local municipalities. This is what that looks like in practice: pic.twitter.com/losap4SsgI— The Sparrow Project (@sparrowmedia) July 15, 2020
This is what Trump and the Republicans mean by bringing “law and order” to our communities.
Yesterday a large police organization threw it’s support behind Trumps re-election. Which indicates that many of the police employed by our 18,000 police departments are in need of a serious attitude adjustment.
What is beginning to dawn on Trump and the Republicans is that the old saying, “When you make a deal with the devil, the devil will eventually return to collect the debt,” isn’t just a Democratic campaign slogan.
It’s karma.