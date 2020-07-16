In a historic move, the Asheville City Council has unanimously approved reparations for Black residents. “It is simply not enough to remove statutes,” a councilman said. https://t.co/b2EXJvzLPH— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) July 15, 2020
In a historic move, the Asheville City Council has unanimously approved reparations for Black residents. “It is simply not enough to remove statutes,” a councilman said. https://t.co/b2EXJvzLPH— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) July 15, 2020
2 thoughts on “Wow”
That’s great. Now they can roll up their sleeves and take the deeds that their county is on and give the deeds back to the Cherokee, from whom the land was stolen. Or did everybody forget that?
In fact the Capitalists owe lots of people reparations.
For example the children they once employed to work in their factories and mines.
We are talking about Capitalist exploitation aren’t we?
Because it wasn’t Joe Six-pack who stole the Indians land or brought kidnapped, enslaved Blacks from Africa on ships, it was Capitalists looking to make a profit.
Medicare For All.
That’s a good start at reparations for all of us.