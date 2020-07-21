I’m probably wrong, but I suspect even some of his fans here wouldn’t like this. Wishful thinking!
President Donald Trump says he may send more federal law enforcement to several U.S. cities amid protests, including Philadelphia. Mayor Kenney and DA Krasner are ripping the president’s suggestion. https://t.co/XENsYbrMjy— CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) July 20, 2020
Portland is how it starts. pic.twitter.com/RgWWRujfqy— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 19, 2020
One thought on “Oh sure”
Uh, Lincoln Project guys? How it starts is media and campaign operatives support the construction of the monster machine that manufactured Fergus’ candidacy.
Not saying that you don’t make good ads, but you said “starts” as if the entire history of fascism in America began when Fergus rode the escalator of doom.