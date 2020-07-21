Oh sure

~ susie

I’m probably wrong, but I suspect even some of his fans here wouldn’t like this. Wishful thinking!

Published by susie

One thought on "Oh sure"

  1. Uh, Lincoln Project guys? How it starts is media and campaign operatives support the construction of the monster machine that manufactured Fergus’ candidacy.
    Not saying that you don’t make good ads, but you said “starts” as if the entire history of fascism in America began when Fergus rode the escalator of doom.

