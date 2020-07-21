Sure, that makes sense July 21, 2020July 20, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Benedict Donald by Tom Sullivan https://t.co/ssEX4bXXo1— digby (@digby56) July 20, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Sure, that makes sense”
When it involves the coronavirus Trump is a state’s rights guy all the way. Let the governors and mayors take all the blame.
But when it comes to “law and order” Trump rejects states rights in favor of sending in federal troops to straighten things out.
Trump is a Fascist opportunist and demagogue no different from the worst of the lunatic leaders of the 20th Century.