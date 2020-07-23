#Georgia Polling:— Polling USA (@USA_Polling) July 22, 2020
Presidential:
Biden (D): 47%
Trump (R): 43%
Senate:
Ossoff (D): 45%
Perdue (R): 44%
Garin-Hart-Yang / July 15, 2020 / n=800 / MOE 3.5% / Telephone
(Democratic Internal)https://t.co/uuuSLxeBWE
One thought on “Fingers crossed”
Requesting a mail-in ballot is a wonderful way to do our civic duty and social distance at the same time.
If we all just vote perhaps our dreams of defeating every Republican officeholder might just come true.
Does Republican governor Kemp still have his National Guard troops roaming the streets of Atlanta?
And now this:
Joe Scarborough is dishonest and vituperative like every other Republican.
Article 1, Section 2, Clause 3 of the Constitution says that the “whole number of free people” shall be counted in the census.
That excludes slaves but, includes everybody else.
Even undocumented workers and their families.
The education industry is a huge economic driver which is why Trump wants everybody to go back in school.
The economy is the only area in which Trump still beats Biden in the polls.