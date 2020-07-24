Failure July 24, 2020July 23, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Failure”
Democratic Governor Gavin Newsome of California was one of the first to lock his state down and one of the last to re-open it.
Today Newsome’s state has suffered more cases of coronavirus then any other state in the union.
What California shows us is that as long as we keep people locked in their homes the number of new cases remains low, (although today the Mayor of Miami suggested that people start wearing a mask in their homes) but, as soon as people are permitted to go out in public the number of cases rises dramatically.
Are we to conclude from this that we should all stay home until a vaccine is found in a year or two?
Or should we be smart by wearing a mask, minimizing our exposure to other people, and washing our hands while we conduct business away from our homes?