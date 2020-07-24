What an amazing speech:
Rep @AOC: "I do not need Rep. Yoho to apologize to me. Clearly he does not want to. Clearly when given the opportunity he will not & I will not stay up late at night waiting for an apology from a man who has no remorse over calling women & using abusive language towards women." pic.twitter.com/XKymFh3Oyf— CSPAN (@cspan) July 23, 2020
3 thoughts on “Go AOC”
Damn Socialist!
Give me a good Socialist who wants Medicare For All and an equalization of wealth anytime over any Neo-liberal.
Republicans have a pathological hatred of strong women. Sick people.
As AOC responded. bitches get thing done.